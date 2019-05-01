 

National minimum wage not a living wage, a milestone towards it - Mabuza at May Day rally

2019-05-01 19:38

Sesona Ngqakamba

File

File (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Deputy President David Mabuza says the ANC believes the national minimum wage is not a living wage but a significant milestone towards it.

In January, the national minimum wage came into effect after it was signed into law in 2018, making it the country's first ever minimum wage.

Mabuza was speaking at a May Day rally held in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, his home province, on Wednesday. 

Several celebrations were held across the country under the theme "Deepen the back to basics campaign, consolidate the struggle for National democratic revolution and advance the struggle for socialism".

"We know that some will want to say the minimum wage is too little, but we know that it is a minimum not a maximum wage," he said.

Mabuza said the full implementation of the minimum wage covered domestic workers, those who worked in farming and forestry as well as other vulnerable sectors and that it also ensured effective compliance from employers.

READ: Labour department to name and shame employers who fail to comply with minimum wage

He urged trade unions to continue working with government to ensure that employers were not paying employees anything below the set minimum wage.

Mabuza said that government also continued to call for a safe working environment for miners and all those who worked in harmful conditions.

Noting that workers in the country were now working in much better conditions as compared to 25 years ago, Mabuza said more work needed to be done to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous society.

"This is a day of solidarity with workers of the world, we join all progressive forces in the world, in the continued fight for a living wage, decent work and a better South Africa," he said.

Meanwhile ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, speaking in Huntersfield Stadium in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, said it was important that people embraced the principle of international solidarity, especially on such an important day. 


"We therefore call for the unity and cohesion of the international working class movement. We also express our solidarity with the suffering people of the world, and in this regard we express our solidarity with the people of Cuba, Venezuela…," he said.

Magashule assured that there were no plans by government to privatise state-owned enterprises saying no workers will be losing their jobs.

He also reiterated Mabuza’s sentiments that government would ensure that the minimum wage and the National Health Insurance were implemented as per the resolutions of the ANC’s 54th National Conference held in 2017.

Magashule also shared that the ANC would embark on an aggressive programme of job creation to eradicate poverty.

He added that the party condemned acts of violence during protest actions, saying while citizens had rights to freedom of speech and expression they needed to use those very same rights in line with the rule of law.

Read more on:    anc  |  david mabuza  |  ace magashule
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN ANCYL leader gunned down outside his home

41 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players win jackpot 2019-04-30 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 