 

National Teachers Union deputy, ambushed, shot in attack in Durban

2018-05-12 13:50

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Natu deputy president, Allen Thompson. (Photo: Natu official website)

The National Teachers Union (Natu) deputy president, Allen Thompson, was ambushed and shot in in his vehicle near Umhlanga on Friday afternoon.

In a statement Natu president, Siphosethu Ngcobo, said Thompson, who was travelling from his offices in Empangeni to Durban, was in his vehicle at the offramp intersection from the N2 Freeway to the M41 to Umhlanga, when he was ambushed.

Ngcobo said the heavily armed men had fired at Thompson through the window, narrowly missing his head and injuring him in the shoulder.

"After being shot Mr Thompson never surrendered but continued to drive his car as assassins were still on his back chasing him with the intention to find and kill him," Ngcobo said.

Ngcobo said Thompson had been able to manoeuvre his car, at times into oncoming traffic and through red traffic lights, to get to the Netcare Umhlanga hospital.

He said Thompson had parked at the front entrance of the hospital and had run inside to get help and evade the gunmen.

"The unknown assailants, who wore balaclavas, went into the hospital, heavily armed to search for him and when they couldn't find him they went back to his car that was parked at the hospital entrance," he said.

"There was pandemonium as the heavily armed gunmen looted his car. They walked away with his documents, bag with undisclosed amount of money, two laptops and the bags that contained very critical information which is regarded as the master key to the imminent investigations regarding KZN department of education," Ncgobo said.

Under investigation

Police spokesperson, captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident, saying Thompson had been pursued by occupants in a white BMW.

"He was carrying a large sum of cash because he was apparently on his way to buy a car," she said.

Gwala said Thompson's assailants had been armed with pistols and rifles. She said police were investigating a case of robbery and attempted murder.

"We also want to caution individuals not to travel with large amounts of cash, but rather to make use of alternative payment methods such as electronic fund transfers and internet banking," she said.

She said if a person felt they were being followed, she advised them to go straight to their nearest police station to seek help.

Attack was an attempted assassination

Ngcobo said it was clear that this was meant to be an assassination.

"We have no doubt about that, hits of such calibre are usually very well planned and organised," he said.

Ngcobo said the money that Thompson had taken was meant to be spent in Durban. He said it was strange that the attackers had not taken Thompson's wallet or car, as the keys were still in the ignition, but had made off with the laptops.

"We are hurt and disappointed, but this will not deter the union to continue uncovering corruption n the education department," he said.

"It is an open secret that we have been championing the call to place the KZN department of education under section 100, where the national department will take over the running of the provincial department."

Ngcobo said the union would be looking at stepping up security measures. He said Thompson was recuperating.

