 

World of Birds robbery: Nature lovers open wallets to help

2018-12-11 07:37

Jenna Etheridge

World of Birds. (Facebook, World of Birds)

World of Birds. (Facebook, World of Birds)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nature lovers from South Africa and abroad have opened their wallets to assist the World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary and Monkey Park in Hout Bay in the wake of a robbery.

Since News24 published a story on Monday about the devastating robbery, a general crowdfunding campaign for the sanctuary's operational costs has seen a welcome boost of around R50 000.

The funding campaign, which has a target of R500 000, is currently sitting at a total of R210 000 in donations.

Even before the robbery, the 45-year-old park faced closure as the impact of the economic climate, an avian flu outbreak and the water crisis took its toll.

Owner Walter Mangold, 81, said the theft was a blow to the park's future plans.

He explained how two men overpowered him in his office on Sunday afternoon and made off with around R70 000 in takings for the weekend.

"Before I realised what was happening, they rushed at me, knocked me down with a chair, backwards on the floor, face down," he recalled.

"They were looking for my keys. I said: 'You don't have to hurt me, I will tell you.'"

Staff working reduced hours to lower costs

After they tied him up and ran off, he managed to call out for help and was freed by five international tourists.

"I have gone through a lot of things in my life. I can only be grateful that they didn't stab or shoot me... or knock me out."

People have expressed their support on social media and the campaign page.

One couple who donated money commented: "Good luck – may you recover quickly from this senseless attack, and hopefully financially as well."

The Sandy family stated: "We built many memories at World of Birds over the years bringing all our overseas friends and family. Thank you for all you do and so sorry to hear of the senseless act of violence against you. x".

The private sanctuary's 40 staff members care for 2 000 permanently injured birds and small mammals. They have been working reduced hours to reduce costs.

Provincial police are investigating the robbery and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone who has information about the robbery can call Hout Bay police on 021 791 8660 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read more on:    world of birds wildlife sanctuary  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mom to collect master's degree of son who succumbed to cancer before graduation

2018-12-11 07:14

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Residents loot shop opposite Dobsonville police station
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 8 December Lottery draw 2018-12-08 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 