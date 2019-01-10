NCOP adopts Electoral Laws Amendment Bill - what this means for 2019

The
National Council of Provinces (NCOP) adopted the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill
during a special sitting on Thursday.
The bill will enable voters to
cast their votes even if their addresses aren't on the voters' roll yet. It
will also make it illegal for public funds to be used for political campaigning
– other than the public funds allocated to a party in terms of the Public
Funding of Represented Political Parties Act.
While there were no parties that
voted against the bill, the EFF didn't support it and its MPs did not indicate
that they abstained.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will
now have to sign the bill into law for it to take effect.
DA MP from the North West, Chris
Hattingh, proposed a further amendment which would enable the Electoral
Commission of South Africa (IEC) to have overseas voting stations at any venue
it deemed fit – not only at embassies and high commissions.
He said, for instance, the
thousands of South Africans living in Perth, Australia would have to travel
more than 3 000km to cast their votes in Canberra.
"Is this fair?" he
asked.
NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise
ruled that Hattingh's proposed amendments fell outside the scope of the bill
and were therefore constitutionally and procedurally out of order. She said it
constituted new amendments which were not in the current bill and which did not
fall under the purview of the NCOP.
She suggested that he ask his
party to introduce a new bill in the National Assembly.
Trying to bring
'bill through the back door'
ANC MP from the Northern Cape, Dikgang
Stock, said there was no rational basis to require voting outside the territory
of South Africa. He said in the 2014 election, votes cast overseas amounted to
0.01% of the total votes cast.
He said Hattingh had ample time
to engage with the IEC on the matter when the NCOP's select committee dealing
with the bill met with them. However, he did not.
"It looks like the
honourable member is in elections mode. He wants to introduce a bill through
the back door," Stock said.
IFP MP from KwaZulu-Natal, Mntomuhle
Khawula, welcomed the bill, particularly the provision that state funds could
not be used for electioneering purposes. He said it was one of the things the
IFP has been "confronting" the IEC about for many years.
During the sitting, the NCOP also
adopted the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill. The Western Cape voted
against the adoption.
DA MP from the Western Cape, Cathleen
Labuschagne, said the bill placed too much power in the leadership, who did not
sufficiently consult with communities. It was also discriminatory because it
would treat the Khoi-San differently, she claimed.
ANC MP from the Eastern Cape, Tabiso
Wana, said the Khoi-San had been exploited for more than 200 years.
"Today, as the Eastern Cape,
we are very pleased that today the Khoi-San will have their dignity," she
said.
"Khoi-San, you are on your
own in the Western Cape," she said, taking aim at the province's stance.
Representatives of the Khoi-San community applauded in the public gallery.