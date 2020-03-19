 

NCOP officially dissolves the Tshwane metro

2020-03-19 14:18

Tshidi Madia

Tshwane council chamber.

Tshwane council chamber. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has dissolved the Tshwane metro.

On Thursday, the NCOP approved the recommendations of the Select Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) for the dissolution of the Tshwane council.

The Western Cape was the only province which refused to support the adoption of the committee's report, in which it was recommended that the municipality should be collapsed.

NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo presided over the sitting at the Gauteng legislature in Johannesburg on Thursday.

On Wednesday, after a two-day stakeholder engagement in the capital city, chairperson of the committee China Dodovu said there was no other option but to dissolve the council.

"The fact of the matter is that no one will win if things continue in the manner that they are going currently in the municipality," Dodovu said in a statement.

He said the committee was convinced there were exceptional circumstances that warranted the dissolution of the municipality.

"All stakeholders present, both internal and external, agreed that the municipality is dysfunctional and is failing to render its constitutional obligation," Dodovu said in a statement on Wednesday.

Premier David Makhura placed the troubled municipality under administration earlier this month, following numerous attempts by Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile to intervene.

READ | City of Tshwane to be placed under administration

The municipality has been run by the DA since 2016 after striking a deal with the EFF and forming a coalition with smaller parties.

Last month, the second DA mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa, stepped down under a cloud of scandal, similar to his predecessor, Solly Msimanga, who resigned ahead of the 2019 national elections.

Council also failed to pass its adjustment budget, which had to be done at the beginning of March.

The DA has criticised the move and is challenging it in court.

READ | Tshwane-battle: ANC, DA in court next week

The committee listed a series of reasons behind its decision to back a move towards a by-election in the metro.

These included not being able to pass budget, not being able to make decisions because the council couldn't sit through a session, a leadership vacuum in both the executive and legislature, ward committees not being constituted, service delivery challenges, as well as the inability to develop and initiate an integrated development plan.

Dodovu flagged the provision of quality water, refuse removal and electricity, especially in townships in Tshwane, as issues.

"At the centre of the decision taken by the committee was to ensure that the residents of Tshwane receive quality service delivery which the municipality can't provide currently as a result of its dysfunctionality and leadership vacuum," said Dodovu.

The City will have 90 days to hold by-elections, a task that has to be administered in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak which has hit the country.

Read more on:    ncop  |  pretoria  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UWC closes campus after staff member tests positive for the coronavirus

10 minutes ago

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Comments have been closed for this article.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | South Africans abroad: Italy still in lockdown and panic buying hits UK
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 13:22 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Maitland 13:01 PM
Road name: Vootrekker Road Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-18 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 