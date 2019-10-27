 

Ndabeni-Abrahams' home goes up in flames, no injuries reported

2019-10-27 16:02
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has confirmed that her home in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape was on fire on Sunday morning. 

In a statement issued, Ndabeni-Abrahams said she was informed about the fire when she landed in Durban for the GovTech programme. 

"At this stage, we do not know what happened as there was no one in the house and we are now waiting for reports from the investigation," she said.

"At this juncture, we would not want to speculate as all of us were not there. We are deeply saddened but we trust our God will pull us through this and He will give us strength to build another home for our children."

Earlier on, Ndabeni-Abrahams shared a picture of her burning house on Facebook, and complained about journalists who asked to take pictures.  fire

A Facebook post by Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams on Sunday. (Screengrab)

"My house is burning and all they see is a story in it that they must be allowed to take pictures. God bless journalists," she posted.  

According to DispatchLive, firefighters and community members had to rush in to douse the flames. 

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

