 

NDPP appointment process a step in the right direction - former NDPP Vusi Pikoli

2018-10-23 07:11

Sesona Ngqakamba

Advocate Vusi Pikoli has expressed support for the process to appoint a new NDPP. (Nardus Engelbrecht, Gallo Images, file)

Advocate Vusi Pikoli has expressed support for the process to appoint a new NDPP. (Nardus Engelbrecht, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While the process of appointing a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) is already up and running, it may come with some surprises and unprecedented approaches.

For the first time on Monday, the advisory panel which President Cyril Ramaphosa set up to help him with the appointment of a new NDPP met to confirm its mandate and set out time frames for it to complete its work.

READ: Radebe to head panel in search for new NPA boss

One of the decisions it took was to have the post advertised in the media and for the process to be conducted similar to the process used when making a judicial appointment.

Commenting on the decision, former NDPP Vusi Pikoli told News24 that it was certainly unprecedented and was a "step in the right direction because it is a transparent process".

"It gives everybody an opportunity to apply for the post if one believes that he or she should be considered for the position," Pikoli said.

Competitive process

He said whoever emerged as the suitable candidate would therefore be a person that the public would have confidence in because they would have gone through a competitive process, through the panel, rather than solely through the president.

READ NDPP judgment: Organisations, lobby groups enter the fray

Usually, the power to appoint and remove the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is bestowed on the president.

"I am very much in favour of the process, but it does not take away the president's constitutional obligation to appoint someone," Pikoli said.

Executive Secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), Lawson Naidoo said the organisation welcomed the process to allow the vacancy to be advertised.

"The only concern is that the time frames appear to be very tight, but we certainly hope that the panel will be able to accomplish its objectives within the time frames it has set for itself," he said.

Naidoo said Casac has long been calling for a more "open and transparent process" in the appointment of the NDPP and said the steps taken by the panel were closer to that.

"We would also like to see that the interviews are conducted in public as the interviews for judges…" he said.

Wits Law Professor James Grant added that while the process might attract different kinds of individuals in theory, in practice it might not do so.

Deadline

He added that it was good practice going forward and also showed that the field was open.

"Maybe this is a nice break from past traditions of always relying on one's peers to put one forward (nominate). While this might seem like a break, in practice it might not translate to that," he said.

In terms of section 179(1)(a) of the Constitution, a National Director of Public Prosecutions , who is the head of the prosecuting authority, is appointed by the president.

The candidate should be a South African who possesses legal qualifications that would entail him or her to practice in all courts in the country.

The panel is to complete its work within a timeline that allows Ramaphosa to comply with a deadline set by the Constitutional Court to appoint a new NDPP.

The court gave Ramaphosa 90 court days after making its ruling on August 13.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa  |  vusi pikoli

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Wolves at VBS bank's door: Mahikeng wants its R84m investment back

2018-10-23 06:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness films dramatic scenes at Joburg M1 shooting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday 20 October 2018-10-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 