 

NDPP Shamila Batohi concerned about withdrawal of charges against ANC mayor

2019-03-27 22:08

Ntwaagae Seleka

Advocate Shamila Batohi moments after being announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa to be the new NDPP head. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla

Advocate Shamila Batohi moments after being announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa to be the new NDPP head. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi, is concerned about the provisional withdrawal of charges against ANC mayor Mluleki Ndobe and municipal manager Zweliphansi Skhosana for the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary general, Sindiso Magaqa.

The charges were provisionally withdrawn on Monday in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court, due to a lack of evidence.

"Even though they were being included as additional accused in the matter which was already on the court roll, this development is nevertheless, of concern. Prosecutors have an important role to play in the administration of justice and in the defence of the ideals in the Constitution, and must act in accordance with guidelines regarding the enrolment of cases.

"The matter is receiving urgent attention and the NDPP has asked for reports from the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, to understand what led to the enrolment under such circumstances. Any further steps to be taken will be determined after the consideration of the report/s and any other relevant information available," said Makeke.

READ: Sindiso Magaqa murder: Charges provisionally withdrawn against mayor Mluleki Ndobe

Ndobe, 44, Skhosana, 48, Sbonelo Myeza, 39 and Mbulelo Mbofana, 34, were arrested last week in connection with the Magaqa's 2017 murder.

Magaqa died in hospital in September 2017, two months after he was ambushed and shot in Umzimkhulu.

Umzimkhulu councillors, Nonsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Mzizi-Msiya, sustained gunshot wounds on the day of the ambush.

Magaqa's family and friends reacted with shock after charges against Ndobe and Skhosana were thrown out.

"It is the least of things we had anticipated — the decision left us confused and as a family, we strongly hope that justice will still prevail," Magaqa's brother Lwazi said.

Ndobe later addressed the media and scores of his supporters who gathered outside court, and said that while he was happy about his release, he was angry about his arrest.

"It is not child's play to be put in hell for eight days. My name has been tarnished for the wrong reasons. While the court has cleared our names, we have been judged in the court of public opinion," he said.

Read more on:    npa  |  sindiso magaqa  |  shamila batohi  |  mluleki ndobe  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City 'dishonest' and 'opportunistic' for trying to take over control of trains - Nzimande

2019-03-27 21:50

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Verulam man stabbed and robbed while sitting on side of the road
Traffic Alerts
Ka ching! 2 jackpots for Wednesday Daily Lotto 2019-03-27 21:54 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 