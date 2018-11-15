 

NDPP hopeful Andrea Johnson believes not even the pope can save the NPA

2018-11-15 13:29

Jeanette Chabalala

Advocate Andrea Johnson is seen in the High Court. (Herman Verwey, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Advocate Andrea Johnson is seen in the High Court. (Herman Verwey, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Advocate Andrea Johnson, who was part of the teams that prosecuted former police chief Jackie Selebi and Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, says she will not allow any president to influence her if she is appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Johnson, the second female candidate to be interviewed, was the first to be questioned on the second day of interviews for the National Prosecuting Authority's top job.

LIVE: 'I trust you will do right by the Constitution, public' - #NDPPInterviews candidate tells panel

She spent more than two hours trying to convince the panel why she was the right woman for the job. 

Johnson started off her interview by telling the panel what kind of a leader she was and how she would approach different scenarios if she was the NDPP. However, things quickly took a turn when she was asked about instability within the NPA.

"Even if you appoint the pope as the NDPP, it won't be enough. That office will chew the pope up and spit him out alive, that's how bad the situation is," she told the panel.

Interference

A panellist referred to the Jackie Selebi prosecution, saying there were many people involved, including drug lords, but that she went on to prosecute Selebi alone. When she took Selebi to court, she was not interested in anyone else, the panellist said.

But Johnson defended her decision, adding that Menzi Simelane unduly interfered. Simelane was the head of NPA at the time.

Johnson said they had serious issues with him as the NDPP, in terms of not understanding what they wanted to prosecute. 

Asked if former president Thabo Mbeki was "involved" in some way in the Selebi case, Johnson said: "Most correctly so."

In 2015, shortly after Selebi's death, Mbeki questioned the NPA's investigation and prosecution of the former police chief.

It was alleged that Mbeki suspended former NPA boss Vusi Pikoli to stop him from charging Selebi. Mbeki denied this claim several times.

She added: "I guarantee you that should I be afforded the opportunity to be NPA head, no president would unduly influence my work."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged Mihalik hitman shakes in the dock

2018-11-15 12:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Man taken hostage during hijacking
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 14 2018-11-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 