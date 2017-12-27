 

Nearly 40 kids who went missing on Cape Town beaches reunited with families – City

2017-12-27 23:07

James de Villiers

The popular Muizenberg beach in Cape Town on Wednesday (supplied)

The popular Muizenberg beach in Cape Town on Wednesday (supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The nearly 40 children who went missing at Cape Town beaches over the Christmas long weekend have all been reunited with their families, the City of Cape Town said on Wednesday

In a statement, MMC for safety and security and social services JP Smith said the city's Identikidz Programme should be commended for the safe return of lost children. 

Through the programme, armbands with the contact details of parents or caregivers are issued to children. Should a child be separated from their family, the armband helps the relevant authorities in swiftly reuniting the minor with their family.

Smith said so far, an estimated 45 000 people have flocked to the city's beaches and swimming pools during this holiday period. 

"This is fewer than expected when compared to the same time last year and we suspect this was due to the wind," Smith said. 

He welcomed the decrease in drownings, which currently stand at three compared to seven for the same period in 2016 and 15 in 2015. 

"With another peak weekend coming up, we remain vigilant. Drowning remains a concern and we urge people to have fun safely and to swim where there are lifeguards," Smith added. 

"Emergency personnel put in long hours to ensure that visitors leave the city with only happy memories."

29 arrested for drunk driving

Meanwhile, Western Cape police said one person died and three people were injured when the driver of a light delivery vehicle lost control on the N1 near Worcester on Wednesday morning. 

The driver was confirmed dead at the scene, provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said. 

He said 11 people have been killed on Western Cape roads since Saturday. 

In a statement, Africa said 29 motorists were arrested in the province for driving under the influence of alcohol and four for other traffic-related offences. 

A total of 31 speeding offences were recorded and 597 fines to the amount of R850 550 were issued for a variety of reasons, Africa said. 

He urged motorists not to drink and drive. 

"Drivers under the influence put their own lives and those of their passengers in danger, and they endanger the lives of other road users," Africa said. 

"If you have friends or family who still drive under the influence, speak to them before they get into trouble with the law."

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Acclaimed South African artist killed

2017-12-27 22:22

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: We begged the paramedic, we never assaulted her - Pastor Mboro
 

The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs

We take a look at some famous men with impressive grooming routines.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs
WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Oudtshoorn 11:29 AM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 27 2017-12-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 