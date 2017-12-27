Nearly 40 kids who went missing on Cape Town beaches reunited with families – City

Cape Town – The nearly 40 children who went missing at Cape Town beaches over the Christmas long weekend have all been reunited with their families, the City of Cape Town said on Wednesday.

In a statement, MMC for safety and security and social services JP Smith said the city's Identikidz Programme should be commended for the safe return of lost children.

Through the programme, armbands with the contact details of parents or caregivers are issued to children. Should a child be separated from their family, the armband helps the relevant authorities in swiftly reuniting the minor with their family.

Smith said so far, an estimated 45 000 people have flocked to the city's beaches and swimming pools during this holiday period.

"This is fewer than expected when compared to the same time last year and we suspect this was due to the wind," Smith said.

He welcomed the decrease in drownings, which currently stand at three compared to seven for the same period in 2016 and 15 in 2015.

"With another peak weekend coming up, we remain vigilant. Drowning remains a concern and we urge people to have fun safely and to swim where there are lifeguards," Smith added.

"Emergency personnel put in long hours to ensure that visitors leave the city with only happy memories."

29 arrested for drunk driving

Meanwhile, Western Cape police said one person died and three people were injured when the driver of a light delivery vehicle lost control on the N1 near Worcester on Wednesday morning.

The driver was confirmed dead at the scene, provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

He said 11 people have been killed on Western Cape roads since Saturday.

In a statement, Africa said 29 motorists were arrested in the province for driving under the influence of alcohol and four for other traffic-related offences.

A total of 31 speeding offences were recorded and 597 fines to the amount of R850 550 were issued for a variety of reasons, Africa said.

He urged motorists not to drink and drive.

"Drivers under the influence put their own lives and those of their passengers in danger, and they endanger the lives of other road users," Africa said.

"If you have friends or family who still drive under the influence, speak to them before they get into trouble with the law."

