Nearly half of the 101 sex workers who died in SA in 2018 and 2019, were murdered.

This figure was revealed in a report released by the Sex Workers Education & Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) to mark International Sex Worker Rights Day on Tuesday.

The report stated that nearly half of the deaths were probably attributable to murder.

READ | 'What can we do?' - Springs sex workers describe their difficult lives

From 2014 to 2017, Sweat received reports that 118 sex workers had died. More than half of these deaths (55%) were as a result of murder.

Sweat said the report revealed high levels and particularly brutal forms of violence levelled against sex workers in South Africa.

Deaths

READ | Mpumalanga SAPS investigate cops involved in prostitution, drugs and human trafficking

The organisation said it had arrived at the figure of 101 deaths after consulting with Sisonke and its other partners. Three of the victims were identified as "transwomxn", while the rest were female.

Sweat said the women's average age was 36 years, with the youngest being 18 and the oldest 53.

"While information about the circumstances of the deaths and about the people who had lost their lives were limited, the research team could ascertain that almost half (48.5%) of the deaths were due to non-natural causes.

"While this information cannot be directly compared to a national sample of deaths, it is useful to note that natural deaths in the general population significantly outnumbers non-natural ones. A Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) report on 'Mortality and causes of death in South Africa, 2016' attributed only 5.3% of female deaths to non-natural causes. In our study, it was nine times higher," Sweat said.

In the Stats SA study, 7.4% of female deaths were due to assault.

Sweat's report found that almost 45% of known causes of deaths were attributed to murder.

"The methods included poisoning, multiple gunshot wounds, stabbing, strangulation and being pushed out of a moving car.

"In our study, 9% of deaths could potentially be related to HIV/Aids or TB. Some of the reports received indicated that the deceased had defaulted on their treatment.

"While there is little additional information available, it is possible that various sources of indirect violence such as discrimination within health facilities, the double stigma that is attached to sex work and HIV/Aids or TB and health system inequalities contributed to these premature deaths," Sweat said.

Sweat aims to protect and uphold sex workers' human rights, including the constitutional rights of access to healthcare, freedom from violence, access to justice and labour law protection.





