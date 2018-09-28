 

NEC to grill Magashule about Ramaphosa ousting rumours

2018-09-28 22:45

Tshidi Madia and Mahlatse Mahlase

Ace Magashule. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy)

Ace Magashule. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC secretary general (SG) Ace Magashule is expected to account to the party's national executive committee (NEC) this weekend, after allegations surfaced that he was part of a plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Magashule is the latest of former president Jacob Zuma's close allies which the NEC rapped over the knuckles.

Magashule was caught in a picture alongside Zuma, ANC Women's League secretary general Meokgo Matuba and ousted North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo outside a Durban hotel. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the leaders were meeting to plot a coup against Ramaphosa.

Although Magashule has denied the claims, insisting it was just an innocent meeting with the former ANC leader, he has not explained himself to the NEC.

NEC member Jackson Mthembu tweeted that the plot allegations should be investigated.

"The alleged clandestine plot, which regrettably includes the SG, comrade Ace Magashule, undermines the unity and renewal efforts of the ANC," he tweeted.

Some NEC members told News24 that they wanted nothing short of an apology from Magashule.

"He must apologise to ANC members and the nation for plotting against the president," one NEC member said.

Those opposing Magashule said the embattled secretary general would be weakened after the weekend meeting.

The last NEC meeting disbanded the party's North West provincial executive committee, ousting Supra Mahumapelo as chairperson.

However, the national working committee (NWC) later decided to include him in the task team running the province to prepare for fresh internal elections.

Other NEC members expect the state capture commission of inquiry to dominate talks with some calling for those who were implicated and who would eventually be charged, to be hauled before the party's integrity commission.

Magashule has not been directly implicated, but the commission of inquiry has heard that while he was premier of the Free State, his office was the biggest spender on the Gupta family's media company.

He has also been implicated in corruption allegations linked to the Vrede dairy farm that was expected to empower black farmers. However, the money was said to have been used to fund the Gupta family's 2013 wedding in Sun City.

Some in the ANC were disappointed at Magashule's election to the party's top six and were hoping to see him removed as secretary general, which serves as the engine of the organisation.

He has hit back at those calls, insisting he was an elected official and that no one could remove him from the post.

Read more on:    anc  |  ace magashule  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police committee wants 'new blood' after SAPS receives second qualified audit in a row

2018-09-28 22:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Armed 'Rolex Gang' robs motorist in less than 30 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:52 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:51 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 28 2018-09-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 