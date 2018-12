The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said that it is dealing "decisively" with negligent motorists this festive season after 82 drunk drivers have been arrested at roadblocks on Friday.

"During our multiple roadblocks, we've stopped scores of vehicles, and most drivers seemingly from year-end functions decided to consume alcohol and get behind the steering wheel," said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

He said that lawlessness will not be tolerated on the roads.

At the same time, the Limpopo traffic police have arrested a man caught driving at 192 km/h on a 120 km/h zone along the N1 north outside of Polokwane.

Spokesperson Matome Moremi-Tauyatsoala said the man of foreign nationality has been detained at the Westernburg police station.

"We have a zero tolerance to reckless driving," he said.

Those who disregard road rules will be dealt a heavy blow, with law enforcement agencies expected to intensify their festive operations in the coming days.