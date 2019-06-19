 

Negotiations ongoing over suspended MyCiTi N2 Express service

2019-06-19 06:26

Kamva Somdyala

(MyCiti, Facebook)

(MyCiti, Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

There seems to be no end in sight for stranded commuters, who use the MyCiTi N2 Express service from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, as the City of Cape Town and various stakeholders continue negotiations after the service's operating contract lapsed last month.

"The City will inform the public once the service is ready to operate again," said the mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase.

She added that the City did not want to "detract from the negotiations" and would not comment any further.

The contract with the joint venture partners lapsed on June 1 and the City announced that it would refund the more than 150 commuters who had purchased monthly tickets.

Ticket holders wishing to get a refund are advised to visit the Zone 3 kiosk at the Civic Centre MyCiTi station.

Affected passengers will have to fill in a form and sign it to get a cash refund. As of June 18, the City said it had so far refunded 56 of the 154 passengers.

No money would be handed out at the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain kiosks for safety reasons, it added.

"We are refunding commuters between 06:00 and 21:45. The refunds will be paid out at the Civic Centre station until Friday evening, June 21," said Purchase.

The former mayoral committee member for transport, Brett Herron, criticised the City for allowing the contract to lapse, claiming it had no regard for commuters.

"The service offers a critical transport option for those commuters to no longer use Cape Town's unreliable rail services and reduces congestion on our roads – a single bus can replace 50 cars on the road," said Herron.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    myciti  |  cape town  |  transport
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Jacob's ladder: These are the hurdles Zuma will face at Zondo commission

34 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No bulls-eye for today's jackpot 2019-06-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Sales Representative- Knysna

George - Knysna
George Employment Consultants
R15 000.00 Per Month Per Month

Audit Senior / Bookkeeper to Trial Balance

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R15 000.00 - R21 000.00 Per Month

Key Accounts - IT

Bellville
Southern Shore Recruitment
R15 000.00 - R25 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 