 

Nehawu gives North West task team 24 hours to respond to demands

2018-05-16 23:00

Amanda Khoza

Violence inf the North West. (Supplied)

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) on Wednesday night said it had given the inter-ministerial task team for the North West 24 hours to respond to its demands.

National spokesperson Khaya Xaba said if the task team failed to positively respond to the union's list of grievances, its members would down tools indefinitely.

"Today we submitted a memorandum to the task team and we have given them 24 hours to respond positively to our demands. If they do not respond we will embark on a two-day stay away in the entire public service in the province," said Xaba.

He said if that did not change the situation, members would engage other provinces to down tools in solidarity with the North West province.

"Some of the issues that we want them to deal with are outsourcing, corruption, unpaid bonuses, overtime as well as occupational health and safety issues in the work place," he said.

Health services in the province were disrupted after Nehawu members embarked on a strike two months ago.

News24 previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had decided to place the North West health department under the administration of the national government in the wake of the protests.

He appointed a team  under the leadership of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma  to get to the bottom of the crisis that has been exacerbated by protests calling for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Read more on:    nehawu  |  mahikeng

WATCH: News24 politics editor takes on AfriForum CEO on apartheid, crimes against humanity and 'white genocide'
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 16 2018-05-16 21:15
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
