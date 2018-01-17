 

Nehawu shuts down Unisa's Sunnyside campus

2018-01-17 15:32

Alex Mitchley

Members of Nehawu shut down the Unisa Sunnyside campus, effectively bringing student registrations to a halt. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Members of Nehawu shut down the Unisa Sunnyside campus, effectively bringing student registrations to a halt. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - Registration came to a standstill at the University of South Africa’s Sunnyside campus on Wednesday when members of the National Health and Allied Workers’ Union shut the university down after wage increase negotiations deadlocked.

Nehawu members shut the Sunnyside campus down, stopping the registration process. 

ALSO READ: Hundreds of DUT workers go on strike

Members gathered around the entrance, singing struggle songs and dancing, as a small police contingent looked on. 

Ntsako Nombelani, Nehawu's national organiser for higher education, told News24 that wage increase negotiations had deadlocked at 6.5%, with the union fighting for a 9% increase. 

He added that the union wanted contracted workers to be absorbed into the university as permanent employees, so that they would also enjoy benefits and job security. 

"We are striking for a decent living salary of 12% across the board, but will settle at 9%. Our strike will continue until demands are met," said Nombelani. 

"We also 'de-Guptarise' council, as there are two council members at Unisa who have been cited in the State of Capture report and the Gupta leaks."

Nombelani added that the union would again hold meetings with Unisa on Thursday. 

University spokesperson Martin Ramotshela could not immediately be reached for comment.

strikes,unisa
Members of Nehawu outside Unisa Sunnyside campus. (Alex Mitchley, News24)


Read more on:    unisa  |  pretoria  |  education  |  strikes

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gigaba must refuse De Lille's drought levy proposal - Western Cape ANC

2018-01-17 15:19

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Fire and chaos as EFF chant 'anti-boer' songs #HoërskoolOvervaal
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 16 2018-01-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 