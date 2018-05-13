 

Neilson to appoint Cape Town mayoral committee

2018-05-13 15:05

Correspondent

Ian Neilson (Pic: Andrew Brown)

Acting Cape Town mayor Ian Neilson will be appointing his mayoral committee on Monday.

"I am required by statute to appoint a mayoral committee (Mayco) to assist me in the governance of the city, and I am ready to do so," Neilson said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that he had previously deferred the appointment in the wake of an urgent application by Patricia De Lille challenging her removal as Cape Town mayor and DA member.

"I am advised that, legally, nothing precludes me from proceeding with the appointment of a mayco, but out of respect to the court I will delay making the appointment until 15:00 on Monday, 14 May 2018.”

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court reserved judgment in the matter. Neilson said that if the court did not rule by Monday, he would go ahead with the appointment. His counsel indicated during court proceedings that he will wait for the judgment before considering the appointment of a mayoral committee.

However, on Sunday Nielson announced his decision to make the appointments on Monday.
 
"I will not be able to wait any longer than that because without a mayco from early in the coming week the governance of the City will be compromised," said Nielson.

"Among other things, a mayco is required to give political guidance to the budget process, which is far advanced, for the forthcoming municipal financial year."

He said the first mayco meeting would thus be convened for Tuesday morning.
 
On Friday, De Lille told journalists after the court adjournment that she still considers herself the mayor in law.

While reserving judgment, the court did order that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is officially interdicted from filling De Lille's vacancy until the matter is concluded in court.

The parties have also agreed to discuss the full merits of De Lille's removal in two weeks' time, on May 25, with timelines set for the filing of supplementary papers.

