Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting descends into chaos

The special council meeting to hear the six motions brought by the opposition, including the vote of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip, collapsed on Thursday morning.

Speaker Jonathan Lawack adjourned the meeting after council erupted into chaos following an altercation between EFF leader Zilindile Vena and member of the mayoral committee for roads and transport Rano Kayser (DA).



DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who was seated at the back in the public gallery, was also embroiled in the chaos, when he tried to intervene to calm things down.

Kayser and Vena returned to the council chambers after a 15-minute adjournment that came about after the opposition, including the ANC, the EFF, the United Front and the UDM, walked out earlier over a disagreement related to the agenda for the special council meeting.

When the council reconvened the EFF and UDM turned on Maimane and demanded that the DA leader be removed from the public gallery.



LIVE FROM PE: Opposition now push to have #TrollipVote go ahead



When the council again degenerated into chaos, Lawack adjourned the meeting and walked out of the council chamber.



Speaker Lawack returned at 10:00, and convened the general council meeting, but was immediately taken on by members of the opposition, chief among them being the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani, demanding that they resume the special meeting.



Lawack said that he had made the decision to adjourn the special council meeting “indefinitely” due to the disorderly conduct of the members. He then tried to continue with the ordinary meeting, but was drowned out by members of the opposition, who sang and shouted points of order over him.



Lawack again left the council chamber, adjourning council. The council reconvened 20 minutes later, wherein PA councillor Marlon Daniels indicated that there had been a meeting of the chief whips during the adjournment, but that the meeting had collapsed.



Daniels then requested another break, and asked Lawack to join the meeting of chief whis of political parties.

The ten minute adjournment stretched to almost an hour, before Lawack returned. He reconvened the meeting, just to immediately break for lunch.



Council will resume at 13:00.



One of the critical items on the Nelson Mandle Aby general council agenda today is the approval of the adjustments budget.



The adjustments budget did not pass in council last month, but an extension was obtained for the adjustments to be passed before the 1st of April.



One of the items in the budget is the payments of salaries of over 400 security guards who have been absorbed into the municipality.

Should the budget not be passed, the municipality will not be able to pay the 400 individuals.



News24 has it on authority that letters have already been drafted, should the motion not be passed.



Clash between EFF Councillor Vena and DA councillor Rano Kayser as councillors return to hall and chaos ensues. #NMBCouncilVote #TrollipVote @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/rUOniraBwI

— Derrick Spies (@DerrickSpies) March 29, 2018