 

Nelson Mandela Bay council sits again to decide Mayor Bobani's fate

2019-11-04 11:57

Nosipiwo Manona, Correspondent

Mongameli Bobani. (Photo: Lulama Zenzile)

Mongameli Bobani. (Photo: Lulama Zenzile)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Nelson Mandela Bay council will sit again on Monday for a Special Council Meeting to discuss a motion of no confidence in executive mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Last month, council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya abruptly cancelled the special sitting at the 11th hour in an early morning communication, citing "safety concerns", News24 reported.

This after it was largely mooted that Bobani would finally see the axe fall on his tenure following a change in the numbers in the council for the ANC - one of the governing coalition partners.

READ | 'I am doing a very good job' - embattled Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Former DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip, who resigned from all party positions last month along with DA leader Mmusi Maimane, took his seat in the chamber ahead of the scheduled move against Bobani.

Trollip, while stepping away from all party positions, is still a DA member and seemingly still holds his position in council.

It remains to be seen if this will continue following his resignation from party leadership.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga is also attending the council meeting.

The sitting began on Monday with a moment of silence for ANC councillor Mzuvukile Boti, who died in October.

Read more on:    mongameli bobani  |  port elizabeth  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 die on Western Cape highways on Sunday night

2019-11-04 11:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ssssurprise! 3.3m pregnant python rescued from KZN river
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 12:57 PM
Road name: Mike Pienaar Boulevard Northbound

Northbound
Camps Bay 12:56 PM
Road name: Victoria Road Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
R224k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player! 2019-11-03 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 