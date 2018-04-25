 

Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels approach 20% mark

2018-04-25 21:24

Jenni Evans

Dam levels are "fast approaching" the 20% mark in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Mayor Athol Trollip has confirmed.

"The City will need to strengthen its water conservation efforts to avert a looming disaster," the embattled mayor, who has warned locals on several occasions, said in a statement on Facebook.

The Nooitgedacht Low Level Water Scheme is expected to provide extra water, but not all supply sources can be supplemented from the same water system, he explained.

"With only 10.37% of recorded water supply, Kouga Dam is the most affected, while Churchill Dam languishes at 18.08%," said Trollip.

"The other dams, namely Groendal and Impofu, have a recorded supply of 48.37% and 36.81% - a clear sign of hard times ahead."

kouga dam
The Kouga Dam in March when the dam level was 7%. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

With no prediction of meaningful rain soon, the municipality is seeing continued high water consumption from domestic users and business.

However, it has helped that 5 938 water leaks were repaired during the first three months of 2018.

Residents have been urged to continue reporting leaks.

"As the administration, we wish to make a clarion call on residents to assist in preventing a drought disaster by monitoring their household consumption and further tightening their water conservation efforts," he said.

Trollip recently narrowly missed being booted out via a vote of no confidence, after council meetings collapsed.

The municipality serves the towns of Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage, Despatch and surrounds.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  water crisis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA caucus supports motion of no confidence in Patricia de Lille

2018-04-25 20:47

Inside News24

 
/News
De Lille: 'I fear no one but my God'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:47 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Clanwilliam 06:04 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 