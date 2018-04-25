Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels approach 20% mark

What To Read Next

Dam levels are "fast approaching" the 20% mark in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Mayor Athol Trollip has confirmed.

"The City will need to strengthen its water conservation efforts to avert a looming disaster," the embattled mayor, who has warned locals on several occasions, said in a statement on Facebook.



The Nooitgedacht Low Level Water Scheme is expected to provide extra water, but not all supply sources can be supplemented from the same water system, he explained.



"With only 10.37% of recorded water supply, Kouga Dam is the most affected, while Churchill Dam languishes at 18.08%," said Trollip.



"The other dams, namely Groendal and Impofu, have a recorded supply of 48.37% and 36.81% - a clear sign of hard times ahead."



The Kouga Dam in March when the dam level was 7%. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24) The Kouga Dam in March when the dam level was 7%. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

With no prediction of meaningful rain soon, the municipality is seeing continued high water consumption from domestic users and business.

However, it has helped that 5 938 water leaks were repaired during the first three months of 2018.

Residents have been urged to continue reporting leaks.



"As the administration, we wish to make a clarion call on residents to assist in preventing a drought disaster by monitoring their household consumption and further tightening their water conservation efforts," he said.



Trollip recently narrowly missed being booted out via a vote of no confidence, after council meetings collapsed.

The municipality serves the towns of Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage, Despatch and surrounds.