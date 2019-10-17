 

Nelson Mandela Bay speaker cancels Bobani no confidence motion amid safety concerns

2019-10-17 08:50

Lizeka Tandwa

Embattled Nelson Mandela Mayor Mongameli Bobani. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

At the 11th-hour, Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya has cancelled a motion of no confidence in mayor Mongameli Bobani.

News24 understands that councillors received word of the cancellation early on Thursday morning - just hours before it was scheduled to be debated.

Mafaya told News24 she could not speak to the media because she was trying to quell fires sparked by her decision.

Parties battle for control of Nelson Mandela Bay as EFF withdraws from motion of no confidence against mayor

A DA councillor told News24 that Mafaya claimed intelligence she had received from the police led to her decision.

On Thursday, The Herald reported that United Front councillors who supported Bobani promised that blood would be spilt if the motion was passed.

The DA councillor, who did not want to be named because they were barred from speaking to the media, said the party's caucus, which holds the majority in council with 57 seats, was furious.

The DA was hoping to install Athol Trollip as mayor today.

Trollip was unseated as mayor through a motion of no confidence in August 2018.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

