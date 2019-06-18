 

Nelson Mandela Foundation denies asking to meet Zindzi Mandela over her tweets

2019-06-18 16:17

Lizeka Tandwa

Zindzi Mandela. (File, Netwerk24)

Zindzi Mandela. (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has disputed claims that it asked to meet ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela about her controversial tweets. 

In a statement released on Tuesday, the foundation said it noted with concern a City Press headline that suggested that it intended to meet Mandela. 

"The foundation would like to indicate that when we declined to comment on the story, it was precisely because we had no insight into the story, or what had motivated the tweets from Ms Mandela, if indeed they were from her. The foundation wishes to stress that it has no intention of requesting a meeting with Ms Mandela regarding the tweets," the statement read.

Mandela caused a stir when she tweeted: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs."

The EFF rejected lobby group AfriForum's calls for her removal.

READ: EFF rejects call by AfriForum to fire Zindzi Mandela over 'white people' tweets

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party placed its full support behind Mandela, adding that AfriForum's call was "racist" and sought to suppress a legitimate open cry by the "African child that land must be returned to its rightful owners, the black people".

"No African child must ever be suppressed or even threatened with losing any job or privileges for speaking the truth about the land. The land question must be resolved for a true decolonisation of our country to happen. Without the land, political freedom is futile and will soon be a joke. 

"There is nothing racist by stating the correct fact that white people drove a racist project of land dispossession called colonisation."

The ANC resolved at its December 2017 conference at Nasrec to have land expropriated without compensation - a policy the EFF has been advocating since its inception in 2014, provided that it doesn't affect food security and growth.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    afriforum  |  eff  |  zindzi mandela  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Father, son and neighbour shot dead in Richards Bay home invasion

2019-06-18 15:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One winner takes it all tonight 2019-06-17 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 