Nelson Mandela Foundation denies asking to meet Zindzi Mandela over her tweets

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has disputed claims that it asked to meet ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela about her controversial tweets.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the foundation said it noted with concern a City Press headline that suggested that it intended to meet Mandela.

"The foundation would like to indicate that when we declined to comment on the story, it was precisely because we had no insight into the story, or what had motivated the tweets from Ms Mandela, if indeed they were from her. The foundation wishes to stress that it has no intention of requesting a meeting with Ms Mandela regarding the tweets," the statement read.

Mandela caused a stir when she tweeted: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs."

The EFF rejected lobby group AfriForum's calls for her removal.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party placed its full support behind Mandela, adding that AfriForum's call was "racist" and sought to suppress a legitimate open cry by the "African child that land must be returned to its rightful owners, the black people".

"No African child must ever be suppressed or even threatened with losing any job or privileges for speaking the truth about the land. The land question must be resolved for a true decolonisation of our country to happen. Without the land, political freedom is futile and will soon be a joke.

"There is nothing racist by stating the correct fact that white people drove a racist project of land dispossession called colonisation."

The ANC resolved at its December 2017 conference at Nasrec to have land expropriated without compensation - a policy the EFF has been advocating since its inception in 2014, provided that it doesn't affect food security and growth.

