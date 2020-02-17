 

Nelson Mandela Foundation wants to speak to De Klerk Foundation CEO about apartheid statement

2020-02-17 13:03

Jenna Etheridge

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang.

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang. (Felix Dlangamandla)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) CEO Sello Hatang has asked to speak to the CEO of the FW de Klerk Foundation about the statement it issued in which it insisted that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

NMF spokesperson Luzuko Koti told News24 the organisation had asked to schedule a call with the CEO, Dr Dayne Morkel, for Monday afternoon, but had not yet received confirmation.

READ | Tony Leon slams FW de Klerk Foundation for apartheid comment

De Klerk, 83, and late president Nelson Mandela were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 "for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa".

There has been wide outrage over the foundation's statement.

The ANC, the SA Council of Churches and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation called for a retraction and apology for the statement.

TIMELINE | FW de Klerk: Tracking the storm

The EFF has since threatened to take legal action to ensure that a forensic inquiry is opened.

During the State of Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, the EFF demanded that De Klerk be asked to leave the House, calling him an "unrepentant apologist of apartheid".

The following day, his foundation issued a statement in which it labelled the notion that apartheid is a crime against humanity "Soviet agitprop" - propaganda meant to agitate.

A planned protest under #DeKlerkMustFall is expected to take place on Wednesday outside the foundation's office in Cape Town, which is situated in a gated office park.

The De Klerk Foundation has yet to publicly address the reaction to its statement.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town church refugees: City granted order to enforce by-laws

2020-02-17 12:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Dudu Myeni's son to testify at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Joostenberg Vlakte 12:38 PM
Road name: R304 Southbound

Southbound
Khayelitsha 12:35 PM
Road name: Mew Way

More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Sunday's Daily Lotto 2020-02-16 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 