 

Nelson Mandela granddaughters launch crowdfunding effort for jobs and literacy

2018-03-30 08:25

The Mandela bracelets can be bought in stacks of 10 at R495 per pack. (Supplied)

The granddaughters of former president Nelson Mandela - Princesses Zaziwe Manaway and Swati Dlamini-Mandela - have launched the Mandela Centenary Relate bracelet, together with Relate Trust, with a vision to raise R100m toward job creation and literacy.

The initiative was announced on Thursday in Bryanston in Johannesburg.  

"Forty-nine percent of South African youths are unemployed, while more than half the country lives below the poverty line. This is a crisis that needs to be addressed now," Relate CEO Neil Robinson said.  

Relate Trust said it has raised more than R50m since 2010 through their crowdfunding model of selling bracelets globally.

The bracelets are made by at-risk youth and elderly people, it said.

"If every tax-paying South African bought one Mandela Centenary Relate bracelet, we would achieve our vision of raising R100 million in honour of what would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th year.

"Let's all support one of the finest human beings to have ever lived. Let's all as a nation become part of Madiba's legacy," added Robinson. 

Meanwhile, Princess Manaway said Mandela's dreams would be realised through the initiatives.

Money raised will go toward the Nelson Mandela Literacy Project. The project's libraries each work with thousands of children. 

The bracelets can be bought in stacks of 10 at R495 per pack.

