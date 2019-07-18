Nelson Mandela International Day: A decade of giving

Nelson Mandela Day was formulated on the idea that just one person has the power to change the world.

As Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated for the 10th year, thousands of South Africans will be heading out to spend their 67 minutes in commemoration of the late former president Nelson Mandela's birthday.



Mandela would have turned 101 on July 18.

The concept to celebrate his birthday by doing an act of kindness was first introduced in 2009 by former president Jacob Zuma.

The idea behind the concept was to get the public involved in charitable activities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will kick-start the day by visiting RX Radio, the Red Cross Children's Hospital radio station that is staffed by children at the hospital in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

Ramaphosa will be interviewed by the young hosts, which will be broadcast to children and staff at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, together with the City of Ekurhuleni, will be supporting four local charities that represent its focus areas - shelter, early childhood development, active citizenship, as well as food and nutrition.

There will also be a main hub activation at the Germiston civic centre for a press briefing and a live broadcast panel discussion with CNBC Africa.

The day will include an event honouring senior citizens and tracking Madiba's footprints in the City of Ekurhuleni. Among the guests expected at the event are Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be spending his 67 minutes at Bergsig Primary in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, where he will be reading to pupils emphasizing the importance of quality education to them.

The ANC caucus in the Gauteng provincial legislature will also be celebrating the day helping out at a school for children living with disabilities in Mamelodi.