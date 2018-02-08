 

Nelson Mandela rose makes debut ahead of Valentine's Day

2018-02-08 17:27
The launch the Orange Vermillion ‘Nelson Mandela Rose’ at the Nelson Mandela Foundation. (Image via Twitter)

The launch the Orange Vermillion ‘Nelson Mandela Rose’ at the Nelson Mandela Foundation. (Image via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg — Ahead of Valentine's Day, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has unveiled an orange and vermilion rose named after the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa's first black president.

The foundation, which promotes Mandela's legacy, showed off the rose at its headquarters on Thursday.

The Mandela rose is expected to be sold locally and internationally and proceeds will go to the foundation.

CEO Sello Hatang says Mandela appreciated gardening and cared for the environment.

The foundation is marking the centenary of the birth of Mandela, who died in 2013 at the age of 95.

Read more on:    nelson mandela foundation

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ubuntu awards postponed over Parliament's SONA decision

2018-02-08 17:16

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Phahlane charged with corruption, out on R10 000 bail
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 20:56 PM
Road name: R27 West Coast Road

Cape Town 08:14 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday 7 February 2018-02-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 