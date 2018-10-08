Nene asks Ramaphosa to relieve him of his position - report

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has reportedly asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his position, as pressure mounts on him to resign following his disclosures last week of his meetings with the Gupta family.

Business Day reported on Monday that Nene is believed to have made the request to Ramaphosa over the weekend, and it is now up to Ramaphosa to make a final decision on his future.

Nene is due to deliver the mini-Budget in Parliament on October 24.

Nene has been under intense pressure since his revelations at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture last week. He admitted to meeting the controversial Gupta family six times at their home between 2009 and 2014.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that factions in the ANC have been meeting to discuss potential replacements for Nene, with former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas considered to be a frontrunner. Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and one of his deputies, Daniel Mminele, along with Gauteng provincial finance portfolio head Barbara Creecy, have all been mentioned as possible candidates for the position.



The ANC's top six were in meetings over the weekend, but have reportedly not taken a decision on the matter, according to Bloomberg.

On Friday, Nene released a statement in which he apologised to South Africans for meeting the Guptas.

"I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence and not in my office or at least a public place," he said.

Nene faced further pressure after the Mail & Guardian and amaBhungane reported on Friday that a business partner of his son had scored millions of rand in a questionable investment by the Public Investment Corporation in Mozambique. In his statement, Nene called on anyone with evidence to hand it to the commission of inquiry into state capture.



