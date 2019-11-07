 

Ramaphosa reveals he missed Mapimpi's historic try due to badly timed bathroom break

2019-11-07 12:57
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)

One of the last places a president would want to be when his country's national team makes history in a Rugby World Cup final would be the loo. But that is where President Cyril Ramaphosa found himself after a badly timed bathroom break at the Yokohama Stadium in Japan.

In the 66th minute of the final, wing Makazole Mapimpi became the first Springbok rugby player to score a try in a World Cup final, as South Africa beat England 32-12 on Saturday to claim the Webb Ellis Cup – their third in as many finals.

Ramaphosa, who was at the stadium in Japan, revealed to the Bok squad that, because of his own nerves, he had missed the first try as he made a run to the bathroom. He made the remarks as the Boks began their trophy parade at the Union Buildings on Thursday.

"During the match, I was nervous," Ramaphosa told the squad as he hosted them at the Union Buildings.

"When they scored their first try, I had gone to the 'gents' because of my nervousness," he said to a chuckling crowd.

Ramaphosa also revealed his interaction with the players and coaches when he met them before the match: "[Bok captain] Siya [Kolisi] told me he was nervous, [coach] Rassie Erasmus told me he was shaking like a leaf and some players were telling me they were nervous."

The president said he hadn't bought any of it, because "when I looked into their eyes and shook their hands, I saw victory written in their eyes".

Ramaphosa called the Boks "warriors" who "went to war", carrying the South African flag with pride.

"Forward with the Boks, forward," the president exclaimed.

The Boks have begun their trophy parade through the streets of the capital city, Pretoria, and will conclude on Monday in Cape Town, with visits to Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London along the way

 - Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

