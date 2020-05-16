Netcare Sunninghill Hospital closes theatre complex after ‘several’ Covid-19 cases among staff

Netcare confirmed on Saturday that Netcare Sunninghill Hospital's main theatre complex was temporarily shut for a week after several staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The theatre complex closed for seven days as a precaution and will reopen this week, Sandile Mbele, Netcare regional director for the south west region, said.

Mbele added that Netcare could not disclose detailed information on Covid-19 cases in the group's hospitals, unless consent for this was given by the national Department of Health.

The complex has since been deep cleaned and tracing of those who have been in contact with infected staff has been undertaken, said Mbele.

"The theatre complex has been deep cleaned, disinfected and decontaminated and we have deployed ultraviolet disinfection robots which have proved highly effective in destroying viruses, bacteria and fungal spores in healthcare facilities throughout the theatre," he said.

Additional measures include the testing of all who may have had contact with the affected staff members, 14 days of monitoring and self-isolation for nursing and support staff, as well as doctors, and re-testing once this quarantine period is completed.

"Patients, staff members and doctors practising at the hospital have been informed of the situation and are supportive of the precautionary measures taken by the hospital," said Mbele.

READ | Kingsway, St Augustine's hospitals in KZN must follow strict conditions upon reopening - Zikalala

The hospital group has been carrying out daily risk assessments and screenings of all who enter hospital premises, including staff members, doctors, contract service providers, people coming for doctor consultations or radiological investigations, as well as the few visitors with special exemption, said Mbele.

"Unfortunately, it has been shown that Covid-19 can be transmitted by carriers before they show symptoms that can be tested for, hence the decision to risk assess and screen staff and others working at the hospital every day. Where risk is indicated, testing is then undertaken to minimise the risk of Covid-19 spreading into our facility," he added.

READ | Concerns that SA's mass testing reaching its limits as coronavirus spreads

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab