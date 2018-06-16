 

'Never forget the 2015 generation, as we celebrate the youth of 1976' - Malema

2018-06-16 17:25

News24 Correspondent, Amanda Khoza and Mpho Raborife

EFF leader Julius Malema (File, Cornel van Heerden, Netwerk24)

EFF leader Julius Malema (File, Cornel van Heerden, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday said the 2015 #feesmustfall activists should be remembered and celebrated.

Speaking at a Youth Day rally at the Motlosana Stadium in Jouberton Location in Klerksdorp, Malema said the 2015 #feesmustfall student activists must be heralded on youth day, along with those of 1976.

"We must never forget the 2015 generation, as we celebrate the 1976 generation," he said.

Malema said education should not be a commodity but a right for all.

"All of us must have access to education."

About the youth of 1976, Malema said, "The blood that was split was of innocent black youth who were marching peacefully to protest an illegitimate government.

"How do you open fire on teenage children in school uniform who are on a peaceful march who are protesting Afrikaans as a medium?  How much hatred in your heart must you have against them?" 

He said apartheid was built "on the deepest white feeling of black hate."

Malema said now was the time to "honour ourselves as the current generation. Now is the time to determine our future, our future is in our hands!"

He said the Bantu education curriculum was aimed at creating "zombies among black children."

State-owned bank

Malema then directed his speech to the business fraternity calling for a state-owned bank.

"We need banks that are favourable and supportive of black people… the banks do not like black people… the system hates black people.

"You need a government which is prepared to put money into innovation and brilliant ideas.

"All of you here, unemployed young people, you have got ideas…your mind is liberated, you have got ideas, government must support your ideas."

He said the government was not exercising its power.

On land and mines, he said, "Go to school, because we are getting the land back. The land needs us to be educated, how will you work the land if you haven't gone to school. We are going to own the mines, they will no longer be owned by white people, but they need us to be educated…"

On jobs for sex in government and the private sector, Malema said the practice should stop.  

"If you offer jobs for sex, it's rape, we must stop this thing. You must say, enough is enough, you must take your future into your own hands."

On crime and femicide he said, "The theft that we see here is caused by hunger, our people are hungry. [Police Minister] Bheki Cele must fight crime, but he can only do so much when there is no bread on the table." 

He said South African men had declared war on South African women. 

 

Read more on:    eff  |  julius malema  |  youth day

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baleka Mbete considering legal action after tweet alleging she did not declare business interests

2018-06-16 16:52

Inside News24

 
/News
The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, June 15 2018-06-15 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 