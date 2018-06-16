'Never forget the 2015 generation, as we celebrate the youth of 1976' - Malema

EFF
leader Julius Malema on Saturday said the 2015 #feesmustfall activists should
be remembered and celebrated.
Speaking at a Youth Day rally at
the Motlosana Stadium in Jouberton Location in Klerksdorp, Malema said the
2015 #feesmustfall student activists must be heralded on youth day, along with
those of 1976.
"We must never forget the
2015 generation, as we celebrate the 1976 generation," he said.
Malema said education should not
be a commodity but a right for all.
"All of us must have access
to education."
About the youth of 1976, Malema
said, "The blood that was split was of innocent black youth who were
marching peacefully to protest an illegitimate government.
"How do you open fire on
teenage children in school uniform who are on a peaceful march who are
protesting Afrikaans as a medium? How much hatred in your heart must you
have against them?"
He said apartheid was built
"on the deepest white feeling of black hate."
Malema said now was the time to
"honour ourselves as the current
generation. Now is the time to determine our future, our future is in our
hands!"
He said the Bantu education
curriculum was aimed at creating "zombies among black children."
State-owned bank
Malema then directed his speech
to the business fraternity calling for a state-owned
bank.
"We need banks that are favourable and supportive of black people… the
banks do not like black people… the system hates black people.
"You need a government which
is prepared to put money into innovation and brilliant ideas.
"All of you here, unemployed
young people, you have got ideas…your mind is liberated, you have got ideas, government must support your ideas."
He said the government was not
exercising its power.
On land and mines, he said,
"Go to school, because we are getting the land back. The land needs us to
be educated, how will you work the land if you haven't gone to school. We are
going to own the mines, they will no longer be owned by white people, but they
need us to be educated…"
On jobs for sex in government and
the private sector, Malema said the practice should stop.
"If you offer jobs for sex,
it's rape, we must stop this thing. You must say, enough is enough, you must
take your future into your own hands."
On crime and femicide he said,
"The theft that we see here is caused
by hunger, our people are hungry. [Police Minister] Bheki Cele must fight
crime, but he can only do so much when there is no bread on the
table."
He said South African men had
declared war on South African women.