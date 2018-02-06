New ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe's rise through the ranks

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – The ANC's newly appointed national spokesperson's rise through the ranks has not been without scandal.

Pule Mabe's company, KG Media, made headlines in 2015 when it was reportedly implicated in wrongdoing in the Public Protector's report on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

According to a City Press report, then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found that KG Media had "improperly" received a communication contract worth R33m from Prasa without correct tender processes being followed.

READ: How Pule Mabe spent welfare millions

A formal complaint was reportedly lodged for Parliament to act speedily.

News24 then reported that Mabe was the subject of a parliamentary ethics committee probe after being linked to irregular deals at Prasa.

The committee reportedly recommended that Mabe be fined for benefiting from a contract with the state-owned enterprise.

Studying towards a master's

According to information released by the ANC, the former ANC Youth League's treasurer, under Julius Malema's tenure as president, obtained a B Tech in journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology.

He was part of the league's leadership structure that was disbanded in 2013.

The Limpopo-born politician and businessman has also completed a two-year executive development programme with the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership.

He is studying towards a master's degree in business administration.

The former journalist was sworn in as a member of Parliament in 2014 and resigned in 2017.

READ: Battle-weary Mabe quits Parliament

After resigning, he continued to pursue business interests.

'He is an innovator'

He is currently serving his second term as a member of the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC and has been member of the NEC's subcommittee on communications since 2012.

EFF leader Malema has remained mum on Mabe's appointment while ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola said he thought that Mabe would do well.

"He has all the qualities and qualifications to be the spokesperson. He has grown through the ranks of the ANC Youth League and the ANC. He is the type of guy who when he brings a pen and a paper, he comes with ideas.

"He is an innovator and in that space, you need to be creative," said Lamola.

Mabe was not immediately available to comment.

