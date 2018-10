A new civic organisation that seeks to unite the people of the Western Cape against gangsterism, drugs and violence against women and children is expected to march to Parliament on Wednesday morning.

In a statement by Cosatu, the trade union federation said the Western Cape United Safety Front formation was formed based on the need to co-ordinate activities that would lead to the addressing of crime and gangsterism in communities.

"We understand that different organisations may have different objectives and organisational cultures and we respect that. The united front is to unite those organisations who can agree to a common programme on a specific issue. This means that we march separately and strike together," the statement read.

"The united front will be the key means through which the authorities are engaged, to force more decisive actions to end crime and corruption, but other organisations also maintain their right to engage the authorities separately."

"The WC United Safety Forum will move toward being a democratic, mandate-driven forum that represents significant constituencies in the various communities and sectors."

Key partners in the new organisation include Cosatu, #WesternCapeShutdown, religious organisations and various civic movements.

In September, 13 people were arrested after several communities around Cape Town embarked on anti-gangster and anti-crime protests.



