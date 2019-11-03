 

New-born baby found at the front door of a Soweto home

2019-11-03 22:49

Canny Maphanga

(iStock)

(iStock)

A new-born baby boy was found at the front door of a house in the Dube area in Soweto on Sunday morning, ER24 said in a statement.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 07:34 to find several bystanders nearby. On closer inspection, medics found a new-born baby boy with a member of the public," spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

The baby boy had no injuries but was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

"It is understood that the new-born had been left at the front door of a residence," Meiring explained.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
