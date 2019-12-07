New City of Joburg mayor announces his team, which includes four other parties

City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo on Saturday announced his team to take the City "to the next level", while acknowledging there were challenges.



"Service delivery has almost ground to a halt and the finances of the City are not in a good state," he said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, time is not on our side. Eighteen months is not a long time. So, we must get down to work immediately. The people of Johannesburg deserve services."

He charged the City had failed to pay service providers on time and conditional grants meant for the provision of basic services were not spent.

Makhubo, from the ANC, was voted in on Wednesday after receiving support from 137 councillors, giving him more than the 50% plus one majority needed to win the vote.

His team is:

Finance: Jolidee Matongo.

Health and Social Development: Eunice Mgcina.

Environment, Infrastructure Services: Mpho Moerane.

Corporate and Shared Services: Loyiso Masuku.

Public Safety: Mally Mokoena.

Economic Development: Lloyd Philips (PA).

Community Development: Margret Arnolds (AIC).

Development Planning: Jay Maharaj (Cope).

Transport: Nonhlanhla Makhuba (IFP).

Housing: Mlungisi Mabaso (IFP).

Makhubo said his team would "hit the ground running" after being officially sworn in on Tuesday.

He added the City needed to be cleaned and waste collected in the suburbs.

"The inner cities of Randburg, Roodepoort, Midrand, Lenasia and Johannesburg require serious attention. The City must urgently arrest the uncontrolled land invasions that have mushroomed especially in the north and south of Johannesburg."

"We must go back to basics such as fixing roads, grass cutting, repairing potholes, traffic lights and general maintenance. Hostels and informal settlements require serious attention. To achieve all these things, partnerships are critical."

Makhubo was confident his team would deliver quality service delivery to residents.