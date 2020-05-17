 

New Deputy Public Protector has 'rolled up her sleeves', committee hears

2020-05-17 10:39

Jan Gerber

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is interviewed by the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services for the position of Deputy Public Protector. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is interviewed by the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services for the position of Deputy Public Protector. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

I have been received with the "utmost warmth" by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and have been consulted on cases, Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka told the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services.

Slightly more than three months into the job, Gcaleka appeared on Saturday for the first time as deputy public protector before the committee which recommended her for the post last November, albeit without the support of the DA and EFF.

Since Mkhwebane took office in 2016, the delegation of responsibilities of Gcaleka's predecessor, Kevin Malunga, had been stripped significantly and he did not do investigative work, apparently because he had no security clearance.

The issue was often raised by the committee when he and Mkwhebane appeared before it.

On Saturday, Mkwhebane said in terms of the Public Protector Act, she had delegated to Gcaleka oversight of the complaints and stakeholder management branch, which is responsible for the registration and assessment of all incoming complaints, and the administrative justice and service delivery branch.

READ | Cash-strapped Public Protector dealing with 158 cases during lockdown

She also chairs all the alternative dispute resolution sessions, oversees the signing of settlement agreements and monitors compliance thereto.

Gcaleka's presentation to the committee, stated she and Mkhwebane "have both agreed on the delegated responsibilities for the office" she holds.  

"By this, we seek to emphasise the view I am certain we all share, that we do not only need to be seen as a collective, but we also need to work as such, this is imperative in strengthening the Public Protector as a voice of those whom we serve," read the presentation.

She told the committee Mkhwebane had received her with the "utmost warmth".

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach remarked the tasks assigned to her appeared to not be operational, asking why this was the case, given Gcaleka's experience as a prosecutor in leading investigations.

READ | Mkhwebane only goes to court to 'defend mandate of Public Protector', committee hears

She said she served on several internal structures chaired by Mkhwebane that met weekly or monthly to discuss in detail each case handled by the office.

"So in these platforms, I get the opportunity to comment on these matters."

Gcaleka said she and Mkhwebane had "established a culture" of consulting on cases, and she has consulted on a number of cases that were not delegated to her.

Furthermore, there are "some intensive investigations" in the administrative justice and service delivery branch, which she oversees, she added.

Gcaleka said she was also dealing with strengthening the office's internal systems to address the various issues raised by court verdicts against it.

"There has really been no work I can say I have not been exposed to."

She added as it was still early in her term, the delegations might be reassessed.

"As it stands, my hands are full, I'm busy, I have really rolled up my sleeves."

Read more on:    public protector  |  kholeka gcaleka  |  busisi­we mkhwebane  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'That's when I realised I was going to get a hiding' - journalist on alleged ordeal with FS police

16 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas are ready for Level 2 says Winde
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 03:49 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:25 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-05-16 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 