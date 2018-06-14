New developments expected soon in case of 'untouchable' cop

There will be "new developments" in the case against "untouchable" police officer Brigadier Leonora Bamuza-Phetlhe, who allegedly falsified security clearance certificates and has a payment of R50 000 from the State Security Agency in her bank account, National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole told the Portfolio Committee on Police on Thursday.

In August last year the committee heard that Bamuza-Phetlhe issued an instruction to print a security clearance certificate for then acting Crime Intelligence head Pat Mokushane.

Since that meeting, members of the committee would regularly inquire about the internal and criminal investigation into Bamuza-Phetlhe, complaining that she seems "untouchable".

On Thursday ANC MP Martha Mmola asked for an update and said that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) told the committee last week that the police did not give the directorate Phetlhe's case.

Sitole said: "Within a week or two we will have new developments in that case."



He didn't want to say too much, but the committee also heard that Bamuza-Phetlhe had been suspended over labour issues and that an officer senior to her and two juniors were also under investigation. This departmental investigation is continuing. Then the criminal matter is also at a very advanced stage.



The committee also heard that the police were in the process of tightening up their procurement processes.



"So we won't see members of the bid committee with Argentinian T-shirts in Moscow?" committee chairperson Francois Beukman asked, in probable reference to the two police supply chain managers who were photographed in Manchester United shirts with police suppliers at Old Trafford.



"You'll see them in orange uniforms," Sitole answered with a smile.

