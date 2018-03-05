 

'New developments' lead to postponement of Karabo Mokoena murder trial

2018-03-05 12:07

Jeanette Chabalala

Johannesburg - "New developments" in the case of Sandile Mantsoe, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, had led to it being postponed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

"There were some new developments that caused the State not to be ready for today," State advocate Pakanyiswa Marasela told the court when she requested the postponement.

Mantsoe's lawyer Victor Simelane agreed to the request and said that he also needed to consult with his client.

In addition, he told the court that he intended to oppose an application from the media, who want to record the proceedings. 

Court allows media to cover bail application of Karabo Mokoena's alleged killer

Dressed in a grey suit, Mantsoe appeared calm during his brief appearance.

Mokoena's family and friends were present in the public gallery. 

The 27-year-old last appeared in court last year in September.

He has been charged with the premeditated murder of Mokoena, who was killed on April 28, 2017.

He has also reportedly been charged with assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, for allegedly assaulting her on March 27, 2017.

News24 previously reported that at least 20 witnesses had been lined up to testify against Mantsoe.

Mokoena's charred remains were discovered in an open veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg after her family and friends launched a search operation when she went missing.

They had searched for her at Mantsoe's Sandton apartment, but he had allegedly told them that he had not seen Mokoena since they broke up in April.

'I did not kill Karabo Mokoena' – Mantsoe

Mantsoe, a married father of three, was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Mokoena since October 2016. It is believed that he and his wife were estranged.

The couple had a seemingly tumultuous relationship. At a stage, Mokoena reportedly laid a charge of assault against Mantsoe, who in turn laid a counter charge of assault against her.

Mantsoe has denied killing Mokoena but, during his bail application, he said he disposed of her body after he came home and found that she had committed suicide.

CCTV footage from Mantsoe's apartment allegedly showed that they had been together on the night Mokoena went missing.

The case has been postponed to March 19.

