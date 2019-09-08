New drug test: Cops, employers can weed out stoners using their saliva

A new test similar to a breathalyser may be able to indicate to traffic authorities or your employer if you're under the influence of dagga – using only saliva.

According to a Weekend Argus report, urine tests commonly used to test for dagga only show whether the substance had been used within the last month.

Attorney Craig Harvey told the publication that the saliva test was the most accurate as it indicated if the user smoked or ingested dagga in the last three hours.

Last year, the Constitutional Court legalised the private consumption of dagga.

News24 previously reported that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found the right to privacy was not confined to a home or private dwelling.

He said it would not be a criminal offence for an adult to use or be in possession of cannabis in a private space.

The court gave Parliament 24 months to update legislation relating to marijuana to be in line with its ruling.

Harvey, who specialises in cannabis cases, is reportedly awaiting judgment from a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) case for a client who was dismissed after a urine test.

His expert witness, Quinton van Kerken, told Weekend Argus tests entering the market included one which resembled a lollipop, which absorbs the saliva and reacts with chemicals and within two minutes confirms if the person smoked dagga in the past three hours.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen