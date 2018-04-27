New IAAF rules aim to suspend Caster Semenya - parly committee

The new regulations of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) is an attempt to suspend SA athlete Caster Semenya, according to the Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation.

The IAAF announced that some female athletes, who have naturally high testosterone levels, will have to race against men or change events, if they do not take medication to lower their levels.

It a statement on Friday, the Portfolio Committee on Sport said it was ‘appalled’ by the rules, which would have a direct bearing on Semenya.

"This is heavy handedness on the part of the IAAF and a plan to suspend Caster. This should be challenged," chairperson Beauty Dlulane said.

"Policies and regulations should not be made as we go along, merely to kill competition."

Although the IAAF had to ensure the administration of athletics, Dlulane said "if in hosting competitions the international body interferes with human rights of athletes, then the sporting community has a right to point that out and be angry".

Dlulane called on the the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, under the guidance of government, to challenge the IAAF's decision.



The new regulations, which will come into effect from November 1, 2018, apply to women who race in five track events - 400m, 800m, 1500m, one mile and 400m hurdles.