 

New IAAF rules aim to suspend Caster Semenya - parly committee

2018-04-27 22:12

Correspondent

Caster Semenya. (AP)

Caster Semenya. (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The new regulations of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) is an attempt to suspend SA athlete Caster Semenya, according to the Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation.

The IAAF announced that some female athletes, who have naturally high testosterone levels, will have to race against men or change events, if they do not take medication to lower their levels.

It a statement on Friday, the Portfolio Committee on Sport said it was ‘appalled’ by the rules, which would have a direct bearing on Semenya.

"This is heavy handedness on the part of the IAAF and a plan to suspend Caster. This should be challenged," chairperson Beauty Dlulane said.

READ: EFF asks world to rally in support of Semenya after new rules passed

"Policies and regulations should not be made as we go along, merely to kill competition."

Although the IAAF had to ensure the administration of athletics, Dlulane said "if in hosting competitions the international body interferes with human rights of athletes, then the sporting community has a right to point that out and be angry".

Dlulane called on the the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, under the guidance of government, to challenge the IAAF's decision.

The new regulations, which will come into effect from November 1, 2018, apply to women who race in five track events - 400m, 800m, 1500m, one mile and 400m hurdles.

Read more on:    iaaf  |  caster semenya

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hero Mahikeng doctor hailed for saving pregnant patients amid violent protests

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 19:37 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, April 27 2018-04-27 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 