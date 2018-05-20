 

New leadership elected for ANC in the Free State

2018-05-20 13:13

Correspondent

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in the Free State has elected new leadership following its provincial conference over the weekend.

Free State MEC for police, roads and transport Sam Mashinini has been appointed as chairperson, with William Bulwane as deputy chairperson.

Paseka Nompondo has been elected as secretary, while Mamiki Qabathe will take up the mantle of deputy secretary. The newly-appointed treasurer is Sefora Sisi Ntombela.

A list of these names, along with other members, was posted on the Facebook page of the provincial political party.

Earlier this week, it was unclear if the provincial conference would go ahead after disgruntled members threatened to head to court once again.

PEC stripped of powers

They claimed they had only heard about the conference happening at very short notice, via social media channels.

A replacement needed to be established for former long-serving chairperson Ace Magashule, who ascended to the national secretary general's office in December, following the party's elective conference.

His provincial executive committee (PEC) was stripped of its powers just before then, with the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein nullifying a provincial conference in which Magashule was re-elected as chair.

The province’s ANC branch has been mired in numerous court challenges over both provincial and national conference proceedings.

"While we respect the law as the supreme arbiter, we encourage members of the ANC to use internal democratic processes to deal [with] their dissatisfaction...There is a growing tendency to use [courts] to force the organisation to accept minority views," the provincial task team convenor, Paseka Nompondo, was quoted as saying at the conference.


Read more on:    anc  |  bloemfontein  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Violent protests over housing erupt in Parkwood in Cape Town

2018-05-20 11:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANC land summit
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:10 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 09:42 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 19 2018-05-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 