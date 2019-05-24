 

New NPA unit eyes 'serious and complex high-profile cases'

2019-05-24 10:53

Jeanette Chabalala

Advocate Hermione Cronje. (Supplied)

Advocate Hermione Cronje. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New NPA Investigative Directorate head, advocate Hermione Cronje, has revealed how the directorate will tackle high-level corruption in the country. 

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi introduced Cronje in Pretoria on Friday. 

LIVE: The NPA was in a worse state than I thought - Batohi

Cronje said the directorate would deal with serious and complex high-profile cases, particularly those emanating from commissions of inquiry. 

She added that the directorate would also look at corruption in the security sector and state-owned enterprises. 

"We want to ensure we restore the integrity of government. In order to do that, we need to get our house in order first," she said. 

She her team would focus on high-level public-private corruption. 

Cronje highlighted that there was a need to restore confidence in government institutions. 

She also warned that those implicated in illegal conduct would "face the consequences of their actions".

Cronje added that advocates Geoff Budlender and Thanda Mngwengwe would provide legal advice.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa  |  shamila batohi  |  hermoine cronje  |  pretoria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED: The NPA was in a worse state than I thought - Batohi

2019-05-24 09:17

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 