Additional newly trained police constables will join existing forces in #SaferFestiveSeason operations, the SA Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement on Monday.



New constables were photographed on parade ahead of their deployment to various parts of the Cape Flats such as Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Bishop Lavis for the Safer Festive Season operational duties.

According to the statement, the constables will work alongside experienced members, "thereby gaining experience as well [as] enhance forces on the ground".

The constables are part of a contingent of 3 701 that graduated from three SAPS academies on Friday after completing the Basic Police Learning Development Programme.