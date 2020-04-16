New regulations restore visitation rights for parents with shared custody

Separated or divorced parents, who have shared custody of their child or children, will now have visitation rights if they have a court order or birth certificate, the amended regulations of the nationwide lockdown state.

The regulations were released on Thursday by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The lockdown, which was initially supposed to end on 16 April, continues to the end of the month after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extension.

The regulations state parents sharing responsibilities can share their children provided there is a court order allowing them to do so or where there is an agreement or parenting plan that is registered with a family advocate.

Parents can also use certified copies of birth certificates as proof of a legitimate relationship between themselves.

Permits

The regulations, however, note the movement can be done "provided that in the household to which the child has to move [to], [has] no person who is known, to have come into contact, or is reasonably suspected to have come into contact with any other person known to have contracted or is reasonably suspected to have contracted Covid-19".

Parents will also be required to have permit forms, which need to be completed in full, in their possession during the movements.

All forms are required to have the parents' full names, ID numbers and contact details. If the forms are not fully completed, they will be rejected and found to be invalid.

The past weeks have seen much criticism from parents who have shared custody.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu announced, during a media briefing held by members of the National Command Council in Pretoria on Thursday, that parents, whose children had visited other provinces at the time of the lockdown, would be allowed to move them back to their principal caretakers.

Zulu said this was due to the fact that some of the children needed to be with their principal caretakers to catch up on their schoolwork.

"We also took into consideration the fact that the interest of children must also be taken seriously, but also parents who were now getting stressed about the fact that they were unable to assist their children. But the numbers pointed to us that if we don't assist them, we might end up with a worse problem of psychosocial issues."

The Department of Social Development said it had engaged with Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's offices to assist with the movement of children.

Courts

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng also extended directives regarding courts and other judicial matters for the duration of the lockdown period, stating no open courts are allowed during this time.

Among the directives is that criminal cases already set down for hearing during the lockdown period will be brought forward by arrangement with all the relevant parties and civil trials enrolled for hearing shall be removed from the trial roll.

Legal representatives of parties shall, in the spirit of co-operation, arrange and agree on a suitable date.

"In the event of any settlement talks held by the parties' legal representatives yielding positive results and the matter becoming settled during the lockdown period, and the parties being in agreement in relation to the terms of the order, the registrar may be requested to place the matter before a judge in chambers for the granting of a consent order.

"In the event that it has been determined by the judges to whom the appeal has been allocated that oral submissions are to be made in pursuit of the appeal, precautions shall be put in place to eliminate the need for practitioners to attend court.

"To that end, the hearing shall be by video conference on such terms as may be determined by the presiding judge or, in the case of the Supreme Court of Appeal, the president."