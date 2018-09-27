 

New species of dinosaur found in the Free State

2018-09-27 17:29

Canny Maphanga

A new species of dinosaur, roughly double the size of a large African elephant, has been discovered in the Free State. (Viktor Radermacher)

A new species of dinosaur, roughly double the size of a large African elephant, has been discovered in the Free State. (Viktor Radermacher)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A new species of dinosaur, roughly double the size of a large African elephant, has been discovered in the Free State. 

"The plant-eating dinosaur, named Ledumahadi mafube, weighed 12 tonnes and stood about four metres high at the hips. Ledumahadi mafube was the largest land animal alive on Earth when it lived," Wits University spokesperson Schalk Mouton said in a statement.

Ledumahadi is Sesotho for "a giant thunderclap at dawn".

The research into the dinosaur was revealed on Thursday by Wits Professor Jonah Choiniere, Dr Jennifer Botha-Brink from the South African National Museum in Bloemfontein and Dr Emese Bordy from UCT.

READ: UCT-led team makes new dinosaur discovery

The project also had a strong international component with the collaboration of Professor Roger BJ Benson of Oxford University and Dr Blair McPhee, currently living in Brazil.

'Ancient heritage'

Choiniere, who lead the team, said the dinosaur's name was reflective of the place in which it was found as well as its stature.

"The name reflects the great size of the animal as well as the fact that its lineage appeared at the origins of Sauropod dinosaurs," said Choiniere.

"It honours both the recent and ancient heritage of southern Africa," Choiniere added.

Scientists describe the tale told by the fossil as "fascinating".

"The first thing that struck me about this animal is the incredible robustness of the limb bones," said McPhee.

"It was of similar size to the gigantic Sauropod dinosaurs, but whereas the arms and legs of those animals are typically quite slender, Ledumahadi's are incredibly thick. To me, this indicated that the path towards gigantism in Sauropodomorphs was far from straightforward, and that the way that these animals solved the usual problems of life, such as eating and moving, was much more dynamic within the group than previously thought," McPhee added.

"Ledumahadi mafube is one of the closest relatives of Sauropod dinosaurs. Sauropods, weighing up to 60 tons, include well-known species like Brontosaurus," Mouton said.

A new species of dinosaur, roughly double the size

(Wits University)

The latest discovery has revealed more about the Sauropods.  

"The team also showed that many earlier relatives of Sauropods stood on all fours, that this body posture evolved more than once, and that it appeared earlier than scientists previously thought," Mouton added.

The researchers said the dinosaur lived in an area around Clarens.

"We can tell from the properties of the sedimentary rock layers in which the bone fossils are preserved that 200 million years ago, most of South Africa looked a lot more like the current region around Musina in the Limpopo province of South Africa, or South Africa's central Karoo," Bordy explained.

A new species of dinosaur, roughly double the size

Closely spaced growth rings showing decreased growth rate.

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane's view is that the discovery showcases the value of "palaeontology in South Africa to the world".

"This is another example of South Africa taking the high road and making scientific breakthroughs of international significance on the basis of its geographic advantage, as it does in astronomy, marine and polar research, indigenous knowledge, and biodiversity," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    uct  |  wits  |  palaeonotlogy

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tutu admitted to hospital for tests ahead of his birthday

2018-09-27 17:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Metro police fire rubber bullets, teargas at former Ekurhuleni municipal workers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:09 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 18:09 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, September 26 2018-09-26 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 