 

New Year's shooting: Husband killed as gunman targets couple at midnight

2020-01-01 19:16

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An Mpumalanga man was killed when he and his wife were shot at while ringing in the near year at home, police said on Wednesday. 

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Dwyne Nguyuza was with his wife and family at their home in Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge when a man entered their yard at midnight with a gun. 

He shot Nguyuza several times and then shot at his wife and ran away. 

The couple was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical assistance, but Nguyuza did not survive and was certified dead on arrival at the clinic. 

His widow was moved to hospital where she is recovering. 

Police have opened a murder and attempted murder investigation and are trying to trace the gunman.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Countdown to 2019 Matric results: Sign up to be notified the moment your results become available

2019-12-31 05:29

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Comments have been closed for this article.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Bogus cops hijack truck near Potchefstroom
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 17:31 PM
Road name: Main Road

Strandfontein 17:30 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: 3 players ring in New Year's R100K richer! 2019-12-31 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 