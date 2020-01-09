 

New Year's shootings: Gauteng police offer cash reward

2020-01-09 16:12

Canny Maphanga

Flowers line the street outside Poppy's in Melville, Johannesburg on 2 January 2020 after two people were killed in a shooting incident on New Year's Eve.

Flowers line the street outside Poppy's in Melville, Johannesburg on 2 January 2020 after two people were killed in a shooting incident on New Year's Eve. (Sharlene Rood, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police are offering a cash reward to any member of the public who has information which could lead to a successful arrest of the perpetrators behind two separate shooting incidents in the early hours of New Year's Day in Melville and at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg.

This comes after two women were shot dead at the Poppy's restaurant in Melville. Six other patrons were wounded and had to be hospitalised.

On the same day, 11 people - seven men and four women - sustained gunshot wounds in Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown after shots were fired at revellers from what's believed to be the M2 double decker bridge. 

ALSO READ: 11 people wounded in New Year's Day shooting at Mary Fitzgerald Square

Suspects in both incidents are still not known and a manhunt is underway.

"A cash reward is on offer to any individual who can give information on either one of the shooting incidents, on condition such information leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects," spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Thursday.

Peters said police were not at liberty to disclose the reward amount. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Northern Cape cop

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Ramaphosa calls on supporters to build ANC's legacy
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 16:14 PM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
Muizenberg 16:14 PM
Road name: Atlantic Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday 2020-01-08 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 