 

Newborn baby found eaten by a dog in Free State

2019-12-19 12:40

Jeanette Chabalala

Baby feet. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

Baby feet. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Free State police have opened an inquest docket after the body of a newborn baby was found eaten by a dog.

The incident happened on Monday at Eureka Park in Meloding, police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said on Thursday.

"It is alleged that the owner of the house was watering his garden when he saw his dog eating something animal-like.

"The dog was dragging it to a shack in their yard. The owner allegedly followed the dog to the shack and found a half-eaten body of a newborn.

"The baby had only the head, left thigh... as the dog had allegedly eaten other parts of the body, thus the gender of the baby could not be determined," Makhele said.

READ | Mom faces murder charge after autopsy shows dead infant was alive at birth

Makhele said emergency services had been called to the scene and declared the baby dead.

The police asked for "anyone with information about the mother" of the baby to visit the Meloding police station or contact Sergeant Ditshewana Nkwala on 073 558 2937 or 057 10 7200 during office hours.

The police expressed no interest in the father's whereabouts.

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Grim life of families living in Pretoria's 'Little Zimbabwe'

2019-12-19 12:40

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Joostenberg Vlakte 14:18 PM
Road name: Maroela Road Northbound

Northbound
Bellville 14:17 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Three lucky Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-12-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 