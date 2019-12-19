Newborn baby found eaten by a dog in Free State

Free State police have opened an inquest docket after the body of a newborn baby was found eaten by a dog.

The incident happened on Monday at Eureka Park in Meloding, police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said on Thursday.

"It is alleged that the owner of the house was watering his garden when he saw his dog eating something animal-like.

"The dog was dragging it to a shack in their yard. The owner allegedly followed the dog to the shack and found a half-eaten body of a newborn.

"The baby had only the head, left thigh... as the dog had allegedly eaten other parts of the body, thus the gender of the baby could not be determined," Makhele said.

Makhele said emergency services had been called to the scene and declared the baby dead.

The police asked for "anyone with information about the mother" of the baby to visit the Meloding police station or contact Sergeant Ditshewana Nkwala on 073 558 2937 or 057 10 7200 during office hours.

The police expressed no interest in the father's whereabouts.