Newborn baby rescued from pit toilet in KZN

A newborn baby is recovering in hospital after being rescued from a pit toilet in Umlazi, Durban, on Wednesday.

The mother gave birth while apparently relieving herself.

Umlazi municipality spokesperson Mkhuseli Buthelezi said it was alleged the mother was trying to get rid of the child.

"An infant was heard crying inside the toilet and the municipal rescue team destroyed the pit toilet to save the baby," Buthelezi said.

"The infant was immediately rushed to the nearby clinic to be treated."

Umlazi municipality Mayor Thelumoya Zulu applauded the municipal rescue team's quick response and the Mbongolwane police for ensuring co-operation from all parties.