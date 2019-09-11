 

Newcastle deputy mayor crashes work car into 2 homes - reports

2019-09-11 17:43
Newcastle deputy mayor Reuben Molelekoa. (Photo via Facebook)

Newcastle deputy mayor Reuben Molelekoa, who has only been in office for two weeks, has crashed his municipal vehicle into two homes, according to reports.

His vehicle crashed into a home in Osizweni just before midnight on Tuesday and damaged a neighbouring home too, the Newcastle Advertiser reported.

Kwazulu-Natal police spokesperson Thulani Zwane told TimesLive that the 31-year-old was arrested for alleged drunk driving as well as reckless and negligent driving.

He was set to appear in Madadeni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday but it was not immediately clear what transpired in court.

Thabisile Dlamini told the Newcastle Advertiser the home they had lived in for almost 50 years, and which they were finally able to renovate, was destroyed.

Molelekoa reportedly escaped without injury.

He was sworn in at a special council meeting on August 27.

News24 had asked municipal spokesperson Dumisani Thabethe for comment on the incident; whether they were conducting their own investigation alongside police; and the extent of the damage to the vehicle if it would have to be replaced with a new one.

Thabethe said: "No comments at this point in time".

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

