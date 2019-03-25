Newcastle mayor remains in his post while awaiting murder trial

The mayor of Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal is to remain in his position even though he is behind bars awaiting trial for murder.

The ANC in the province has not replaced Ntuthuko Mahlaba after he was arrested last week.

Mhlaba appeared in the Madadeni Magistrate's Court on Monday for murder, attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, according to ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.

Mahlaba, who was sworn in as mayor earlier this month, was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of ex-ANC Youth League member, Wandile Ngobeni, and allegedly linked to the attempted murder of another member. Ngobeni was assassinated in May 2016.

Mahlaba is also the chairperson of the ANC's Emalahleni region.